Brush fire kills woman in Somerville
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman died in a brush fire Monday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and multiple agencies responded to reports of a brush fire on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville. Tuesday morning, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the woman as 63-year-old Priscilla Parisa.Man found in submerged vehicle near Hobbs Island Road
MCSO spokesperson Mike Swafford told News 19 one person died as a result of the blaze and a death investigation was underway.
MCSO officials said the fire was put out around 4 p.m. and asked people to still use caution in the area.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1