Brush fire kills woman in Somerville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman died in a brush fire Monday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and multiple agencies responded to reports of a brush fire on Nelson Hollow Road in Somerville. Tuesday morning, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the woman as 63-year-old Priscilla Parisa.

MCSO spokesperson Mike Swafford told News 19 one person died as a result of the blaze and a death investigation was underway.

MCSO officials said the fire was put out around 4 p.m. and asked people to still use caution in the area.

