ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pigskin Pig-Out Party set for April 8-9 in Greenville

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5sOe_0eEHtSzd00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party is returning in 2022 and is scheduled for April 8-9. The Pigskin Pig-Out is a family-oriented festival-style event surrounding the annual East Carolina Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous pig cookin’ contest, tailgating with friends and family, 1st Annual Pigskin Car Show, live music and carnival fun for all ages. Both the Pirates baseball and softball teams will also have home games on Friday and Saturday.

Other scheduled activities for the weekend include the annual Pirate Club Golf Tournament at Brook Valley Country Club, PeeDee’s birthday party, live music, pony rides, an opportunity to send local celebrities into water with a Dunk Tank and a meet & greet with Coach Houston and the 2022 Pirates.

Serving as the centerpiece of the festivities however will be the Purple & Gold Spring Game, which is slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on April 9. Admission is free to the contest and fans will be allowed on the field at the conclusion of the game.

“We are excited to once again host Pirate Nation on campus for a weekend of fun culminating with the Purple & Gold Spring Game,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Our staff worked to put together a list of events that will be fun for all ages and make our campus the place to be that weekend. Pirate fans like nothing more than tailgating with friends and family, listening to live music, eating barbecue and watching the Pirates in action.”

Award-winning eastern Carolina-style barbecue and sides are available in three different portions this year, starting at $10 (single-serving), $20 (tailgate package) and $85 (4-gallon bucket). All BBQ options can be pre-ordered by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The Pirate Golf Classic will lead off the activities with a shotgun start Friday morning at Brook Valley Country Club before the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium gates open later in the day at 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register at: 2022 Pirate Golf Classic.

Cook registration is now open and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register early for the 40 cooking slots. An entry fee of $200 has been established per chef. Cooks with varying levels of experience can choose which category to compete in: Gold (serious/experienced) or Purple (casual/novice), while all entrants will have the opportunity to place in the Showmanship Category.

Stay tuned for more information and schedule updates that will be posted to the Pigskin Pig-Out Page.

2022 PIGSKIN PIGOUT
Friday, April 8
9:00 am – Pirate Golf Classic (Brook Valley Country Club)
12:00 pm – Pig Cooking Venue Opens for setup
5:00 pm – ECU Softball vs. Houston (Max R. Joyner Family Stadium)
6:00 pm – Cooks Meeting (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)
6:30 pm – Showmanship Judging (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)
6:30 pm – ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State (Clark-LeClair Stadium)
7:00 pm – Parade of Pigs (Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side)
9:00 pm – Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium closed to public

Saturday, April 9
7:00 am – Pig Cook Judging
10:00 am – Kids Zone & Skill Stations opens (Turf Practice Field)
10:00 am – Carnival opens (Burt Family Premium Lot)
10:00 am – Vendor Palooza opens (Burt Family Premium Lot)
10:00 am – BBQ Awards Ceremony (Taft Family Plaza)
10:15 am – Football Team Meet & Greet (Burt Family Premium Lot); ends at 11 a.m.
10:30 am – BBQ Plates for Sale (Taft Family Plaza)
11:15 am – PeeDee’s Birthday Party (Taft Family Plaza)
11:30 am – Live Music (Taft Family Plaza)
12:30 pm – ECU Football Purple/Gold Spring Game (Bagwell Field)
2:15 pm – Live Music (Taft Family Plaza)
3:00 pm – ECU Softball vs. Houston (Max R. Joyner Family Stadium)
4:00 pm – ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State (Clark-LeClair Stadium)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU women’s golf finishes second in spring opener

Tournament: Sea Best IntercollegiateLocation: Jacksonville, Fla.Course: San Jose Golf and Country ClubECU Finish: t2nd of 18 teams (316-294-306=916, +52)Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (3rd, 75-67-76=218) JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (75-67-76) shot a 2-over par score of 218 at the Sea Best Intercollegiate to lead the East Carolina women’s golf team to […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WNCT

ECU’s Whisenhunt named to Golden Spikes watch list

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Carson Whisenhunt is one of 55 players named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list for the 2022 season USA Baseball announced Tuesday. The list is the beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player (high school or college) in the country. Whisenhunt is the fifth […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Thompson named AAC Player of the Week for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a week with a pair of wins full of clutch buckets, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team was named the AAC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. “Taniyah has been incredible these last couple of weeks,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “She […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man with a mission: Raleigh resident working to meet every mayor in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mitchell Whitley is the Founder of Mitchell’s Mayors, a project in which he is seeking to meet every mayor in the state of North Carolina. Whitley now calls Raleigh home but was born and raised in Greensboro. With North Carolina being his home state, he wanted to make a difference decided […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

ECU Career Center officials expecting big results from upcoming job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Are you a current ECU student or alumni looking for work? Well, East Carolina University’s Career Center has got you covered. ECU’s Assistant Director of Employer Relations, Daniel Stevens, spoke Monday about an upcoming job fair on Thursday at Greenville Convention Center. One part of the job fair is geared more for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sierra Jones of Visit Greenville NC speaks about tourism, returning to normal activities after pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – There is something always going on in Greenville. You just have to look around. Sierra Jones, director of communications and marketing for Visit Greenville, NC, spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted tourism here, how events like PirateFest are returning and the recent award she received. To find out more, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Senior Center celebrates newest expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some Pitt County senior citizens were feeling a little extra love on Valentine’s Day. Monday, the Pitt County Council on Aging cut the ribbon on the newest expansion at the Senior Center. The $1.5 million, 7,000 square-foot center is keeping up with the many aging adults in Pitt County. “After two […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Athletics#Pigskin#Softball#Pirates#Brook Valley Country Club#Pirate Nation
WNCT

Terquavion Smith scores 26, leads N.C. State over Georgia Tech 77-61

ATLANTA (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half and North Carolina State cruised to a 76-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. Jericole Hellems added 15 points for N.C. State (11-16, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which ended a six-game losing streak. Cam Hayes had 14 points and […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Renovations begin for new 19-acre urban innovation hub in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Intersect East, a 19-acre new urban hub, will be located in Uptown Greenville near East Carolina University’s campus. This new urban hub will be an all-in-one mixed-use campus, benefitting ECU, the health community and Greenville residents. “I consider Greenville the capital of Eastern North Carolina and so to do that, we […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WNCT

Towns scores 39, Wolves beat Hornets 126-120 in overtime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime on Tuesday night. Minnesota came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth, but Miles Bridges tied the game for Charlotte with […]
NBA
WNCT

Season of change: NASCAR’s Next Gen car arrives for 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson balanced a car seat on a suitcase while the thick strap from another bag pulled tight around his neck. Both his kids were spinning on the metal stanchions outside LAX and Larson couldn’t find the bus to the rental cars. “Just what a champion looks like, huh?” he […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WNCT

Pitt County Schools, Craven County Schools return to optional mask policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday marked the first day that Pitt County Schools began its optional mask policy for students and staff at its schools. Craven County Schools announced Tuesday that in its Board of Education work session members voted unanimously to go with their own mask optional policy starting Feb. 21. Pitt County Schools […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500. In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage. “For better or worse, […]
MOTORSPORTS
WNCT

$2 million donation will create new professorship in early child literacy

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A $2 million donation from the C.D. Spangler Foundation will create the Spangler Distinguished Professorship of Early Child Literacy in the College of Education at East Carolina University. The distinguished professor will teach and provide leadership on training new teachers. The professor will also conduct research in early literacy and collaborate with educator preparation […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy