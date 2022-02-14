ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

ECU tennis team improves to 2-2 with win over UNC Greensboro

By ECU Sports Information
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In the first outdoor match of the season, the East Carolina women’s tennis team took a dominant 6-1 victory over visiting UNCG on Sunday.

“Conditions were not ideal today, but we managed to take some big steps forward, particularly in doubles,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “Another great atmosphere and gutsy win! I am super proud of those girls.”

ECU improves to 2-2 on the season, including 2-0 at home while UNCG drops to 1-2.

East Carolina had dropped the doubles point in each of its first three matches, but the Pirates flipped the script on Sunday. First, Isabella Rivera Ortiz and Anne Lou Champion pulled out their first victory as a doubles pairing, beating Olivia Gallagher and Hannah Mitchell 6-2 on court three. The Pirates clinched the opening point when Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen beta Juliana Craft and McCollough Perry by the same score on court one. ECU made it a clean sweep as Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain beat Erika Barquero and Ariana Chan on court one, 6-1.

It was a great start to singles play, as the Pirates won the opening set on five of the six courts. Bachir, who missed the past two matches, returned to the lineup with a vengeance, beating Mitchell 6-1, 6-0 on court five to make it 2-0. Ortiz got her first singles victory as a Pirate by beating Eugenia Camacho 6-1, 6-2 on court four. The clinching point came when Hussain topped Chan 6-3, 6-2 on court two.

Despite clinching the match, ECU continued to extend its lead. Holgado bear Craft 6-3, 6-1 on court three while Laura Becker got her first win as a Pirate, beating Gallagher 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (10-6). The match came to a close with Martina Muzzolon falling to Barquero 6-2, 7-5 on court one.

The Pirates will hit the road next weekend for a pair of matches. First up will be a trip to UNCW on Friday, followed by a match against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

