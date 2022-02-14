Salesforce’s Super Bowl ad was a dig at Branson, Bezos, Musk, and the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

If you were tuned into the Super Bowl last night, you probably saw the Salesforce commercial where actor Matthew McConaughey appeared in an astronaut suit in space.

Unimpressed by what he saw, he comes back to Earth and advocates to engage, plant more trees, build trust, and make more space.

The ad is a subtle jab at Branson, Bezos, and Musk (who competed in the billionaire space race last year) and the metaverse. At the end of the ad, McConaughey says, "So while the others look to the metaverse and Mars, let's stay here and restore ours. Yeah, it's time to blaze our trail because the new frontier, it ain't rocket science; it's right here."

In an interview with FOX Business, the Oscar winner said that he wasn't against pioneering space but that it is not the time to quit on Earth. The answer is not to leave Earth but rather to try and fix our planet. If we don't do that and just pack up and go, we will have the same problems. McConaughey advocates using technology to restore the resources we need on Earth.

The call-to-action commercial, co-created by McConaughey, originally aired during the Winter Olympics and then again during the super bowl as part of Salesforce's #TeamEarth campaign, which focuses on fighting climate change. Among its numerous goals, the campaign aims to achieve near-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and to conserve and grow 1 million trees by 2030.

Earlier this month, Salesforce shared a press release where the company stated that while some people have their heads in the stars and are fascinated with Mars and the metaverse, their business is more grounded and believes that they can defy gravity without leaving Earth.