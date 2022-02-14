USF assistant coach Michael Plank returns to hometown to face Pacific Tigers

A common sight for the players of the 1996-97 Pacific Tigers was a young Michael Plank, who would often sneak into the gym with his best friend to watch the team practice.

Just 15 years later, Plank, now an assistant coach for the University of San Francisco men’s basketball, will lead his team into the Alex G. Spanos Center to face University of the Pacific Tuesday, Feb. 15.

“That really shaped my love for basketball,” said Plank about the 96-97 team. “They saw us on campus all the time, chasing them down to get autographs (and) watching practice. They ended up befriending us.”

That Tigers team finished the season 24-6, first place in the Big West Conference. As of Wednesday, the Dons are 19-6 and tied for the most wins this season in the West Coast Conference.

While Plank, 37, said he will need to come up with a lot of tickets for the game for his friends and family and thinks coaching against a team he grew up rooting for will be a surreal moment, he is also hoping his Dons come out on top. “I’m not going to mind if we get after them pretty good,” he said.

This upcoming game against the Tigers will be a homecoming for Plank, but the Stockton native is no stranger to the city where he grew up.

Plank originally had two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister, but he eventually became one of 11 kids after he and his siblings were put into the foster care system. “We were essentially taken from our parents. They were into drugs; it wasn’t a positive environment for kids,” he said.

His older brother was adopted out of foster care before he and his sister, who were adopted as a pair.

Plank joked that his adoptive parents actually wanted his sister, and that he was a consolation prize when they found out that she had an older brother. “They took us both, thankfully, and joined into a big, blended family,” he said.

His adoptive mother, Christi Mendler, was a teacher at Franklin High School where Plank attended.

He said he had to walk a fine line while at school because there were “no secrets for me, if I was late to class, not in class, there was a very good chance it would come back to her.”

While at Franklin, Plank’s love for sports began to truly blossom. He played multiple sports including basketball, football, baseball and track and field.

Plank said that his number one coaching influence at Franklin was Carlos Franco, who has been teaching at the school for 25 years. Franco, who currently teaches PE, coached Plank in 1999 and 2000 on the junior varsity football team, where he was the quarterback and team captain.

Franco said that Plank’s intelligence and toughness stood out to him as a student athlete. He added that he was extremely cerebral and could read the room very well.

About his career path, Franco said he was surprised that Plank chose to coach basketball instead of football, but that he “brings the gridiron toughness and discipline of football to the hardwood court. If [Plank] were not coaching basketball, I could easily see him running some successful Forbes list company or maybe even governor of California,” Franco said.

After high school, Plank enrolled at Willamette University in Oregon where he received a degree in sociology in 2006, all the while continuing to play basketball, football and baseball. In 2016, he earned a Master's degree in educational leadership at Concordia University.

Professionally, Plank has made various stops as a coach and recruiter.

He was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Willamette for four years before his first stint at USF. He was also an assistant coach at Casper College in Wyoming for a year before becoming an assistant coach at Portland State University and then the recruiting coordinator at Washington State University.

Along the way, Plank also had a stint as support staff to the Milwaukee Bucks under then head coach Jason Kidd.

“The journey has been incredible,” Plank said. “There’s guys in this industry that miss out on opportunities and aren’t able to take opportunities sometimes because of family commitments. So I’m super fortunate to have a wife that was willing to move at the sound of a phone call.”