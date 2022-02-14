Warmer before gusty storms Thursday
(WOWK) — Warmer air starts to move in Tuesday with highs near 50, followed by even warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday . Winds on Wednesday will ramp up again to gusts possibly as highs as 20-25 mph. Once again this can dry out leaves on the forest floor, causing a brief brush fire danger.
On Thursday the wind will pick up even stronger as a sharp cold front is set to move into the region, bringing heavy rain along with the strong winds.
Rain will likely be heavy which will quickly reduce any forest or brush fire danger.
Temperatures will drop sharply on Friday as well behind the sharp cold front.
The sharp change in temperature will allow the rain to change to snow for the high terrain in the WV Mountains well east of I-79 for Friday morning.
Snowfall amounts are expected to be very light Friday and truly limited to the high terrain region.
By Saturday, temperatures return back to the mid 40s and we have another two days of warmer weather after that before the next chance of rain on next Tuesday.
Stay ahead of all of the weather changes this week by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app found by clicking the link below.When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter.
