It’s funny how the Super Bowl has become about so much more than the game. For some, it can be a personal drama where worlds collide. If you’re not a fan of one of the two lucky teams to make it to the NFL’s finale, for instance—in a year when your quarterback, ironically, took horse paste instead of a vaccine during a pandemic because a podcaster on your streaming music service (the same one who elbowed Neil Young and Joni Mitchell out of your music library) told him to—you have to find your own motivators to side with a team.

