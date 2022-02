Block has completed its USD 29 billion acquisition of Buy Now, Pay Later company Afterpay, according to AltFi. Under the deal, first announced back in August 2021, Block, which is headed by the Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and owns the Square and Cash apps, has acquired all of the issued shares in Afterpay. This will allow its merchant customers in the United States and Australia of all sizes to offer Buy Now, Pay Later at checkout.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO