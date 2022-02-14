ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan named Players of the Week

By Luke Adams
 1 day ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week for the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, the league announced Monday (via Twitter).

Surprisingly, it’s the first time this season that Doncic has been named a Player of the Week. He left no doubt that he deserved the honor, averaging an eye-popping 43.0 PPG in three games between Feb. 7-13. He put up a shooting line of .532/.500/.707 in those three contests, chipping in 10.3 RPG and 8.3 APG.

Doncic scored an incredible 96 points in two games vs. the Clippers, though Dallas couldn’t pull out a win on Saturday vs. Los Angeles despite his 45 points and 15 rebounds. The Mavericks had a 2-1 week.

DeRozan, meanwhile, became the first player in either conference to win a Player of the Week Award for a third time in 2021-22. He led the Bulls to a 3-1 week, averaging 36.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG on .598/.429/.829 shooting in 37.8 MPG. Chicago’s only loss of the week was a nail-biter against Phoenix last Monday.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Dejounte Murray and Anfernee Simons were the other Western Conference nominees for this week’s award. In the East, DeRozan beat out fellow nominees Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Joel Embiid, LaMelo Ball, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum (Twitter link).

