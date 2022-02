Focus Home Interactive has acquired Leikir Studio, developer of the upcoming Metal Slug Tactics, it’s been announced. The two companies made their union official this Valentine’s Day with a joint statement. Leikir will be the fifth studio acquired by the company, with other recent purchases Deck13 and Streum On. The statement didn’t note the terms of the deal. It did note, however, that the upcoming grid-based strategy, based on the SNK series, will still be published by previous Focus acquisition, Dotemu.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO