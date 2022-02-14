ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Peloton CEO Not Interested In Sale

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said the company has big plans, but they don’t involve a sale. The connected fitness giant had reportedly drawn interest from Amazon and Nike, who saw opportunity in Peloton’s depressed stock price. The company has lost around...

frontofficesports.com

The Drum

Peloton rubbishes takeover speculation as new CEO strikes defiant tone

Peloton’s new chief executive officer has struck a defiant tone by refusing to countenance a takeover any time soon, despite increasingly desperate calls for the firm to shore up its flagging business. In one of his first interviews since accepting the poisoned chalice, Barry McCarthy affirmed to the FT...
BUSINESS
sportspromedia.com

New Peloton CEO does not believe company will be sold

Barry McCarthy replaced co-founder John Foley last week. Peloton wants to save US$800m and will cut 2,800 jobs. Company’s value has fallen from US$50bn to US$8bn in 12 months. New Peloton chief executive Barry McCarthy has rejected speculation the company could be sold in the near future, adding that...
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Sees 100M Streaming Subs By 2024 As Company Rebrands

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the company now anticipates 100 million streaming subscribers in 2024 – well above a previous forecast of 65M-75M, after record ads in the fourth quarter and amid a rebranding of the company to Paramount – (officially ‘Paramount Global’ but the company prefers to be called just ‘Paramount’.) He said the company is already posting streaming results it didn’t anticipate until next January, and that it’s set to hit its 2024 subscriber target two years ahead of schedule in 2022. Bakish said CFO Naveen Chopra will give more detail on the tail end of a virtual investor...
BUSINESS
pymnts

New Peloton CEO: No Plans to Sell Floundering Connected Health Brand

New Peloton chief executive Barry McCarthy is pushing aside suggestions that the home fitness brand will be put on the block, telling The Financial Times Monday (Feb. 14) that he’s moving across the country to help the company pursue growth opportunities. Those opportunities, he told FT, include doubling its...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy says sale not ‘likely’ in ‘foreseeable future’

Peloton’s CEO is trying to quash rumors that the beleaguered fitness company will be sold to Amazon, Nike or Apple — even as he admits it’s not ultimately his call. “If I thought it was likely that the business was going to be acquired in the foreseeable future, I can’t imagine it would be a rational act to move across the country,” Barry McCarthy, who is moving from California to New York to lead the company, told the Financial Times on Monday.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Peloton’s Ride to Greatness Is Now an Uphill Battle

Peloton’s performance has been abysmal. Those aren’t my words. They’re the words of one of the main characters in the most recent chapter of the Peloton saga: Blackwells Capital. Blackwells, which owns a collective 5% of Peloton, has been outspoken about its misgivings regarding Peloton’s management. Over...
INDUSTRY
cuereport.com

Peloton sacks 2,800 employees, offers free one-year membership

American fitness and media firm, Peloton Interactive, Inc. has laid off 2,800 of its employees and offered them a free twelve-month subscription of its fitness services as part of employee’s severance. John Foley, Co-founder of Peloton, announced the layoffs in a press release where he also revealed about stepping...
FITNESS
The Independent

Fired Peloton employees flood call to introduce new CEO: ‘This is awfully tone deaf’

A company-wide meeting to introduce Peloton’s incoming CEO Barry McCarthy was disrupted by angry former employees who had been laid off the previous day.Mr McCarthy’s virtual meeting with his predecessor John Foley and other staff did not go as planned, and had to be cut short after some employees accused the company of being “awfully tone deaf”, CNBC reported, citing anonymous sources.The meeting was held a day after Mr Foley announced his decision to step down as CEO and abruptly laid off 2,800 employees – 20 per cent of its workforce – in a bid to emerge from a precipitous...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Climbs 32% and Closes 25% Up on Tuesday as Peloton Announces New CEO

Even with a new CEO, Peloton now anticipates seeing 3 million connected fitness subscribers, down from an earlier projection of the range from 3.35 million to 3.45 million. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ PTON) surged over 32% on news that the company would be replacing its CEO, John Foley. In addition to removing Foley as CEO, the fitness company also announced that it would be cutting about 20% of corporate positions, equaling 2,800 jobs. Yesterday it closed with a 25% gain. At the time of writing, Peloton is trading at $38.65, a 3.70% close over its previous close of $37.27. The company has recorded a combination of profits and losses over the past year. In the last twelve months, Peloton has declined nearly 75% and dropped 25.65% over the past three months. However, PTON has gained more than 4% in its year-to-date record and almost 2% over the past month.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Peloton investor demands sale, not impressed with new leadership

Peloton's shake-up and new leadership team won't be enough to rescue the embattled cycling giant. That's according to investor Blackwells Capital, which has slammed the recent changes, even amid the initial investor reaction. The firm, which owns a nearly 5% stake in Peloton, argues that John Foley's decision to transition...
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting 2,800 jobs

Peloton is replacing embattled CEO John Foley and cutting about 20% of its workforce to help reinvigorate the flailing fitness company. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will become its CEO and president, effective Wednesday. Foley will become the company's executive chair, and wrote in a public note that the appointment is the "culmination of a months-long succession plan" he's been working on with the board. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Peloton Has a New CEO, But It Still Needs a Bidder

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s response to its escalating crisis is as jolting as one of its classes. On Tuesday, the company said that founder John Foley would relinquish the role of chief executive officer. He will be succeeded by Barry McCarthy, who previously served as chief financial officer at both Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Peloton’s new CEO will debut at ‘All Hands Meeting’ Wednesday

Peloton's new CEO Barry McCarthy will address employees Wednesday at a previously scheduled "All Hands Meeting" on what is the first day of his new job after the board jettisoned CEO John Foley. The company's stock jumped more than 25%, the largest one-day percentage increase ever, as tracked by Dow...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Floundering Peloton to overhaul board as CEO quits

The home-exercise firm will replace co-founder John Foley as CEO. The American exercise technology brand, Peloton, has removed co-founder John Foley as CEO and will instigate an overhaul of its board following a disastrous year for the New York-based firm. Foley stepped down as CEO on Tuesday morning, following calls...
BUSINESS
