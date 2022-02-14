New Peloton CEO Not Interested In Sale

Even with a new CEO, Peloton now anticipates seeing 3 million connected fitness subscribers, down from an earlier projection of the range from 3.35 million to 3.45 million. Shares of exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ PTON) surged over 32% on news that the company would be replacing its CEO, John Foley. In addition to removing Foley as CEO, the fitness company also announced that it would be cutting about 20% of corporate positions, equaling 2,800 jobs. Yesterday it closed with a 25% gain. At the time of writing, Peloton is trading at $38.65, a 3.70% close over its previous close of $37.27. The company has recorded a combination of profits and losses over the past year. In the last twelve months, Peloton has declined nearly 75% and dropped 25.65% over the past three months. However, PTON has gained more than 4% in its year-to-date record and almost 2% over the past month.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO