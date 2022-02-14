Creating A Love That Will Last ft. The Bongino’s

“At last!” the man exclaimed. “This one is bone from my bone and flesh from my flesh! She will be called ‘woman,’ because she was taken from ‘man.’”. The Lord God Almighty, after creating the heavens and the earth, needed someone to take care of his creation. The Bible tells us that the Lord formed man out of the dust of the earth and breathe into him the breath of life. The Lord called this creation “man” or “Adam,” and put him in the Garden of Eden to work and watch over it. Every livestock, wild animal, and bird of the sky was bought to the man to be given a name. Adam gave names to every living creature, yet none was found suitable to be his companion. The Lord observed the man as he tended the land and thought, “it is not good that man should be alone. I will make a helper who is like him.”

