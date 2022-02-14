ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Creating A Love That Will Last ft. The Bongino’s

Radio NB
 2 days ago

For a special Valentine’s Day episode, Sean and Rachel bring Host of Unfiltered...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Extremely annoying things everyone over 40 does for absolutely no reason at all

Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob this morning to talk about a collection of tweets that describe habits of people over 40. Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).
INSTAGRAM
countryliving.com

The Real Reason Eric Eremita Isn't on 'Love It or List It'

If you’ve been watching Love It or List It for years, there’s a good chance you’re well-acquainted with the faces of the show. While designer Hillary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin are the hosts, contractor Eric Eremita played a pivotal role in the show from 2015 to 2019. And while many viewers expected him to return in 2020 — given he was selected as the show’s lead contractor — he’s been missing from our screens.
TV & VIDEOS
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Area ‘Lovebird’ Couples Enjoy Lasting Loves

The title of many popular songs by well known artists, television episodes, and even a 1929 gangland murder, Valentine’s Day is a solid fixture in modern day Western pop culture. It’s origins and connections may have been lost to most of the love-struck, but the day has been celebrated annually on Feb. 14 since the Middle Ages. Thought to have been linked to the return of “lovebirds” in the Spring and their courtship behavior, today’s area couples are likely to employ exchanging greeting cards, candy, flowers, gifts of jewelry, or sharing a special romantic dinner for their demonstrations of love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guideposts.org

Could the Secret to Lasting Love Simply Involve Kindness?

In a series of studies dating back to the mid-1980s, psychologist John Gottman identified a fascinating factor in predicting whether loving relationships would last over time—the ability to tolerate uncomfortable feelings without becoming physiologically reactive or upset. Gottman studied newly married couples by interviewing them while they were connected...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bongino
KELOLAND TV

A local lasting love story

From the moment the bride takes that first step down the aisle, all the marital advice the couple has received goes out the window. Now, it’s just he and she doing all they can to live happily ever after. Neither the bride, nor the groom, or even those witnessing their declaration of love, have any idea whether their marriage will last, or how long they will live in wedded bliss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radio NB

What Are Love Languages?

This week, Clinical Sexologist and Psychotherapist, Dr. Kristie Overstreet joins Abby in the classroom to help with explaining the five Love Languages. Dr. Kristie explains how love languages allow for stronger intimate connections between you and your friends, family, and partner. Later Abby and Dr. Kristie discuss how your love language evolves throughout your lifetime.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Denver Post

Pursuing a Love That Lasts

This Valentine’s Day, couple shares insight from decades together. In an age of breakup songs and stories, Valentine’s Day doesn’t always paint a rosy picture. It can be hard to remember that love doesn’t have to end in heartbreak. One couple at Holly Creek Life Plan Community in Centennial knows first hand how wonderful a long marriage can be, with plenty of recommendations for love that lasts.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Love Story#Kitchen Table#Fox News Channel
The Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: LOVE AT LAST!

“At last!” the man exclaimed. “This one is bone from my bone and flesh from my flesh! She will be called ‘woman,’ because she was taken from ‘man.’”. The Lord God Almighty, after creating the heavens and the earth, needed someone to take care of his creation. The Bible tells us that the Lord formed man out of the dust of the earth and breathe into him the breath of life. The Lord called this creation “man” or “Adam,” and put him in the Garden of Eden to work and watch over it. Every livestock, wild animal, and bird of the sky was bought to the man to be given a name. Adam gave names to every living creature, yet none was found suitable to be his companion. The Lord observed the man as he tended the land and thought, “it is not good that man should be alone. I will make a helper who is like him.”
BRONX, NY
Radio NB

Chad Robichaux: A Divine Re-Direction

This week, Shannon sits down with author and founder of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, Chad Robichaux to discuss his new book Fight For Us: Win Back The Marriage God Intends For You. Chad shares his journey of intentionally reviving his life and relationships, after a season of brokenness. He also...
RELIGION
wtmj.com

Celebrating love that lasts forever

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day and that includes some members of the animal kingdom. New Zoo and Adventure Park’s Carmen Murach says several bird species mate for life, largely because two are needed to tend the eggs until they hatch. However, Murach says one species in particular appear to have genuine affection for their mates…to the point where they get “googly eyed” when looking at their partners.
LIFESTYLE
newsy.com

Couples Are Creating New Last Names Instead Of Adopting One

Hi! My name is Casey Mendoza, and in basically all my stories I say my name at the end. But we're doing something a little different today because my last name is changing. I got married last year, and like many other newly married people, I decided on changing my last name. Both my husband and I are changing our last names to one we completely made up: "Coda."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Saratogian

Dr. Raymond Angelini’s Your Higher Self: Conscious love key to lasting relationships

With Valentine’s Day Effect only a couple of weeks away, I thought that this would be the perfect time to discuss the topic of love. If you were to survey most people and ask then what their definition of “love” is, most would probably include in their definition references to physical love as manifested through sexual attraction and/or emotional love, which has more to do with “feeling” or “falling” in love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's the key to lasting love? Couples married for over 60 years weigh in

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend upwards of $24 billion this Valentine’s Day. While you can't go wrong with flowers, chocolates, or a sentimental card, we may still be left searching for answers to an age-old question: What is the key to long lasting love?. The U.S....
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy