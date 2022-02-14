BlockFi to pay $100M SEC penalty over crypto lending product

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: BlockFi yields to the SEC, how a DAO was done dirty, and Ripple eyes a euro move. If Crypto Dad says no, can you go to Crypto Mom? There’s an interesting dynamic at the SEC, with Commissioner Hester Peirce often dissenting with the agency’s decisions on crypto, both formally and in speeches. It’s easy to think of the agency as monolithic, and the SEC chairman’s dual role as both overseer and administrator tends to reinforce that. Peirce, whose industry-friendly views have won her the “Crypto Mom” title, may not be able to direct the agency’s workforce as Gary Gensler can. But she’s worth listening to, which is why you can expect to find her often in our Overheard section, where she offers a differing view on BlockFi’s SEC settlement.

