BlockFi to pay $100M SEC penalty over crypto lending product

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockFi Lending LLC has reached a $100 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and 32 states after being charged with failing to register offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product and violating registration provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940. According to the SEC,...

