ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

50 Years Ago: Led Zeppelin’s Bad Hair Day

By Martin Kielty
US 103.1
US 103.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the controversies involving Led Zeppelin during their heyday, an incident on Feb. 14, 1972, is probably one of the most unusual. The band was absolutely at the top of their game at the time, playing to sold-out crowds wherever they went in their private Boeing 720 airplane, the Starship....

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

On this day: Led Zeppelin embark on their only Australia tour in 1972

On February 16th, 1972, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first tour of Australia and New Zealand. It would be the only time the legendary British rockers would ever tour here. By the time the group reached Australian shores 50 years ago, they had built up quite the loyal following. Their first four albums all made the top three on the Australian charts, with Led Zeppelin II and III even making it to the top spot; in a country that highly valued hard rock at the time, their success wasn’t all that surprising.
TENNIS
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

How Led Zeppelin and COVID Saved Beth Hart

Beth Hart discussed how Led Zeppelin and COVID presented an opportunity to change her approach to her long-term mental health issues. The blues-rock singer recently completed work on A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – a record she previously refused to make, despite her producer’s attempts to persuade her, because she believed it would return her to a period of her life when she felt less in control of herself. Plus, she never owned any Zeppelin records.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
John Bonham
Person
John Paul Jones
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Bad Hair Day#Bombay#Boeing
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
metalinjection

What If SLEEP Wrote LED ZEPPELIN's "Whole Lotta Love"?

What if the 1969 Led Zeppelin single "Whole Lotta Love" was written by stoner metal titans Sleep? YouTuber Moonic Productions has the answer and in short, it absolutely rules. Seriously though, we do need Sleep to cover this now.
ROCK MUSIC
US 103.1

Pearl Jam Reply to Nikki Sixx’s ‘Boring’ Comment Two More Times

Eddie Vedder responded to Nikki Sixx's claim that Pearl Jam was "boring" by taking a couple of tongue-in-cheek shots at Motley Crue. During a Feb. 6 performance in Newark, N.J., in support of his new solo album Earthling, Vedder took a snide swipe at the notorious ‘80s rockers. While introducing his backing band, which included Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Vedder noted: “That drum kit. That silver, beautiful machine that is the engine… does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Listen to Beth Hart Cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’

Beth Hart released her cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Black Dog,” which appears on her upcoming album A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. It follows the release of her take on “Good Times Bad Times” in November, another of the nine Zep songs she recorded after overcoming doubts about the idea. “Black Dog” can be heard below; the LP arrives on Feb. 25.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
acousticguitar.com

Watch Gretchen Menn Play Led Zeppelin on a 2014 Lowden F25C 40th Anniversary

Guitarist-composer Gretchen Menn, author of The Way Music Works, is a member of the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella. Watch her play Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” on a Lowden F25C 40th Anniversary, one of 20 awesome guitars offered in our February 2022 Auction.
ROCK MUSIC
US 103.1

Why John Frusciante Almost Didn’t Rejoin Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante said he’d worried that he couldn’t write rock music any more, which left him in doubt about rejoining the Red Hot Chili Peppers for a third stint. His return to the band was confirmed in 2019, and they released "Black Summer", their first track to feature him since 2006, earlier this week. It’s taken from new album Unlimited Love, which arrives on April 1. In a new interview with NME, Frusciante explained that conversations had taken place with singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea before he made his decision. "Flea had put the idea in my head," he said, "and I was sitting there with the guitar thinking that I hadn’t written any rock music in so long. Could I still do that?"
MUSIC
US 103.1

Foo Fighters to Play Virtual Reality Post-Super Bowl Concert

Foo Fighters will be active Super Bowl weekend, but just not in the way you may think. While many acts will be playing shows around the Super Bowl festivities this weekend, Foo Fighters will be rocking out in virtual reality with a post-Super Bowl concert via Horizon Venues. The band...
NFL
US 103.1

Sting Sells Songwriting Catalog for Reported $250 Million

Sting has sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Group. The deal includes his solo work, as well as songs he penned for the Police. Though exact financial details have not been disclosed, the sale, announced by UMG, is estimated to be worth around $250 million. Included in the deal are multiple Police hits like “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” as well as several successful solo singles like "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” and “Fields of Gold.”
MUSIC
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy