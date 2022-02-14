ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Bighorn Sheep Go For A Harrowing Helicopter Ride

By A.J.
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I've seen a lot of bighorn sheep during my time in Colorado but I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this. Over 20 bighorn sheep went for quite...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocate over two dozen bighorn sheep

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocated over two dozen bighorn sheep. After two years of preparing for the relocation, about 60 wildlife officers, biologists, and volunteers came together to round up the sheep for transport. The need to relocate the sheep has to do with preserving a historic herd.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Wildlife Team To Drop Giant Net On Bighorn Sheep As Part Of Planned Relocation Project

(CBS4) – Approximately 25 bighorn sheep in Colorado will soon be on the move, if all goes as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife released video on Thursday of staff setting up a massive net with steel fence posts in the Colorado Springs area. It will function as a bait zone. The hope is next week they can drop that net on a herd as part of a relocation project. One CPW biologist at the scene explained in a tweet why perfect preparation is key for when they drop the net. “As we set up the trap we’ll continue to bait underneath the net...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Bighorn sheep get a new home in Beaver Creek Canyon

On Tuesday, members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff launched a relocation project for a herd of bighorn sheep located near Garden of the Gods that was two years in the making, officials with the Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. Parks and Wildlife staff dropped a 70-by-70-foot net...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Cpw
94.3 The X

Howling Good Time: Walk with Wolves in Colorado

Wolves may be a polarizing topic in the state of Colorado. However, one thing is for certain, they are amazing creatures. Those that want to have a memorable up-close and personal experience with a wolf can do so with Colorado Wolf Adventures located in Colorado Springs. Picture walking along a trail with Pikes Peak in the background, taking photos with the wolves, and creating memories that would last a lifetime.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Montana to Shut Down Gray Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park

Montana is making major moves to ensure that its population of wolves won’t dwindle too much. There was a unanimous commission vote on Friday. The group came to the decision that hunting and trapping wolves in southwestern Montana would now be barred. The decision is that the state will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82. As of now, there have been 76 reported killed in the area. The commissioners rejected the notion of having just a few wolves killed annually along the national park’s northern border.
MONTANA STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy