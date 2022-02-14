ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defined tumor antigen-specific T cells potentiate personalized TCR-T cell therapy and prediction of immunotherapy response

By Jingjing He
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonalized immunotherapy targeting tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) could generate efficient and safe antitumor immune response without damaging normal tissues. Although neoantigen vaccines have shown therapeutic effect in clinic trials, precise prediction of neoantigens from tumor mutations is still challenging. The host antitumor immune response selects and activates T cells recognizing tumor antigens....

MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Medscape News

CLL Patients 'Cured': 10 Years Post-Infusion,CAR T Cells Persist

Two patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who 10 years ago were among the first to receive groundbreaking chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy were still in remission a decade later, and they continued to show detectable levels of CAR T cells. "We can now conclude that CAR T cells can...
CANCER
Nature.com

Relationship between the dynamics of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and incident diabetes mellitus

The aim of the current study was to evaluate the association between changes in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) over time and risk of incident diabetes mellitus (DM). In total, 3047 subjects without underlying DM were followed up for 14Â years from the Anseong-Ansan cohort. NAFLD status was determined biennially using the hepatic steatosis index (HSI), and subjects were clustered into seven groups according to changes in HSI, body mass index (BMI), and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR): none,Â persistent, transient, transient resolved, resolved, incident, and recurrent NAFLD (Groups 1"“7, respectively). Predictive abilities were compared between the dynamics of HSI and single time points. Regarding the changes in HSI, the risk of incident DM was highest in Group 2 (hazard ratio [HR] 2.710; P"‰<"‰0.001), followed by Groups 7 (HR 2.062; P"‰<"‰0.001) and 3 (HR 1.559; P"‰="‰0.027). The predictive ability for DM was powerful in order of HOMA-IR, HSI and BMI. The dynamics of NAFLD were less predictive of incident DM than single time-point NAFLD. In conclusion, NAFLD is more useful than BMI in predicting incident DM. However, NAFLD status at single time points can better predict incident DM than dynamic changes in HSI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Active immune system in young hosts may work against cancer immunotherapies by exhausting T cells

Most clinical studies of the immune system use adults. For pediatric cancer patients, that information doesn't tell the full story. Researchers at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital found that the active immune system in young hosts can drive T cells to exhaustion, thereby working against cancer immunotherapies. The findings were published today in Science Immunology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spatial, temporal and molecular dynamics of swine influenza virus-specific CD8 tissue resident memory T cells

For the first time we have defined naÃ¯ve, central memory, effector memory and differentiated effector porcine CD8 T cells and analyzed their distribution in lymphoid and respiratory tissues after influenza infection or immunization, using peptide-MHC tetramers of three influenza nucleoprotein (NP) epitopes. The hierarchy of response to the three epitopes changes during the response in different tissues. Most NP-specific CD8 T cells in broncho-alveolar lavage (BAL) and lung are tissue resident memory cells (TRM) that express CD69 and downregulate CD45RA and CCR7. NP-specific cells isolated from BAL express genes characteristic of TRM, but gene expression differs at 7, 21 and 63 days post infection. In all tissues the frequency of NP-specific CD8 cells declines over 63 days almost to background levels but is best maintained in BAL. The kinetic of influenza specific memory CD8 T cell in this natural host species differs from that in small animal models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Decade-long leukaemia remissions with persistence of CD4 CAR T cells

The adoptive transfer of T lymphocytes reprogrammed to target tumour cells has demonstrated potential for treatment of various cancers1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, little is known about the long-term potential and clonal stability of the infused cells. Here we studied long-lasting CD19-redirected chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in two patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia1,2,3,4 who achieved a complete remission in 2010. CAR T cells remained detectable more than ten years after infusion, with sustained remission in both patients. Notably, a highly activated CD4+ population emerged in both patients, dominating the CAR T cell population at the later time points. This transition was reflected in the stabilization of the clonal make-up of CAR T cells with a repertoire dominated by a small number of clones. Single-cell profiling demonstrated that these long-persisting CD4+ CAR T cells exhibited cytotoxic characteristics along with ongoing functional activation and proliferation. In addition, longitudinal profiling revealed a population of gamma delta CAR T cells that prominently expanded in one patient concomitant with CD8+ CAR T cells during the initial response phase. Our identification and characterization of these unexpected CAR T cell populations provide novel insight into the CAR T cell characteristics associated with anti-cancer response and long-term remission in leukaemia.
CANCER
upenn.edu

Penn Medicine: Decade-Long Remission for Two Patients After CAR T Cell Therapy

In the summer of 2010, Bill Ludwig and Doug Olson were battling an insidious blood cancer called chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). They’d both received numerous treatments, and as remaining options were becoming scarce, they volunteered to become the first participants in a clinical trial of an experimental therapy underway at the Abramson Cancer Center and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The treatment would eradicate their end-stage leukemia, generate headlines across the globe, and usher in a new era of highly personalized medicine. Called Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cells, these genetically modified tumor-targeting cells are a living drug made for each patient out of their own cells.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Identification of cytotoxic T cells and their T cell receptor sequences targeting COVID-19 using MHC class I-binding peptides

Since severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19) was first reported in China in December 2019, various variants have been identified in different areas of the world such as United Kingdom (alpha), South Africa (beta and omicron), Brazil (gamma), and India (delta). Some of SARS-CoV-2 variants, each of which is characterized by a unique mutation(s) in spike protein, are concerned due to their high infectivity and the capability to escape from neutralizing antibodies elicited by vaccinations. To identify peptide epitopes that are derived from SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins and possibly induce CD8+ T cell immunity, we investigated SARS-CoV-2-derived peptides that are likely to bind to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I molecules. We identified a total of 15 peptides that bind to human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-A*24:02, HLA-A*02:01, or HLA-A*02:06, and possibly induce cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs); thirteen of them corresponded to ORF1ab polyprotein, one peptide to spike protein and the remaining one to membrane glycoprotein. CD8+ T cells that recognize these peptides were detected in peripheral blood samples in three individuals recovered from COVID-19 as well as non-infected individuals. Since most of these peptides are commonly conserved among other coronaviruses including SARS-CoV and/or MERS-CoV, these might be useful to maintain T cell responses to coronaviruses that are pandemic at present and will become the future threat. We could define pairs of TRA and TRB sequences of nine CTL clones that recognize SARS-CoV-2-derived peptides. We might use these SARS-CoV-2-derived peptide-reactive TCR sequences for investigating the history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

T-cell immunotherapy tied to 10-year remission in two leukemia patients, study finds

Two people with leukemia achieved remission over a decade after being infused with CAR-T cells, immune cells that had been modified in a lab, according to a new study. The findings suggest that this approach could be a long-term therapy for leukemia -- and some researchers describe it as a possible cure.
CANCER
ajmc.com

CAR T Cells Persist 10 Years After CLL Treatment, Hailed as "Cure"

Researchers, as well as a patient who had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), hailed the findings as a cure, although more work needs to be done to see if the results persist in a larger group of patients. The longest-known results of the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy infusions...
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between long noncoding RNA rs944289 and rs7990916 polymorphisms and the risk of colorectal cancer in a Chinese population

Long non-coding RNAs (LncRNAs) play vital roles in the tumorigenesis of many cancers. Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of the lncRNA also play vital roles in tumorigenesis. We explored lncRNA rs944289 and rs7990916 polymorphisms and analyzed the relationship between these lncRNA polymorphisms with the colorectal cancer (CRC) risk in a Chinese population. We recruited 1003 CRC patients from the Affiliated People's Hospital of Jiangsu University and the Fujian Medical University Union Hospital from October 2014 to August 2017. Genomic DNA was extracted using a DNA Kit from lymphocytes of peripheral blood and the genotyping was performed with a SNPscan method. We found that the rs944289 TT homozygote was associated with the decreased CRC risk in the overall population. LncRNA rs944289 TT decreased the CRC risk in the subgroup of female, male, age"‰â‰¥"‰61, without alcohol intake, smoking and BMI"‰â‰¥"‰24 by logistic regression. The subgroup analysis revealed that lncRNA rs7990916 was not associated with CRC risk except for age"‰<"‰61. Logistic regression analysis revealed that lncRNA rs944289 TT homozygote was associated with the increased risk of rectum cancer (TT vs. CC"‰+"‰CT: adjusted OR"‰="‰1.29, 95% CI 1.10"“1.66, P"‰="‰0.041) or colon cancer. In summary, we proved that lncRNA rs944289 might be significantly related to the decreased CRC risk in the Chinese Han populations and lncRNA rs7990916 was not associated with the CRC risk except for patients of age"‰<"‰61. In the future, studies with larger samples should be conducted to validate our results.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Champions Oncology, GigaMune collaborate on next-gen T cell therapies

Champions Oncology (CSBR +2.2%) is collaborating with GigaMune for next generation T cell therapies and cancer diagnostics. The partnership will combine Champions' novel autologous Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) platform with GigaMune's T Cell Receptor (TCR) Discovery platform to accelerate the development of next generation T cell therapies and cancer diagnostics, through the identification of novel TCR sequences.
CANCER
Newswise

Immune cells leave fingerprints on tumors metastasized to the brain offering clues to future therapies

Newswise — Using data from over 100,000 malignant and non-malignant cells from 15 human brain metastases, UCSF researchers have revealed two functional archetypes of metastatic cells across 7 different types of brain tumors, each containing both immune and non-immune cell types. Their findings, published the February 17 issue of CELL, provide a potential roadmap for metastatic tumor formation that could be used to design therapies to improve the treatment of metastasized patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Role of upfront autologous stem cell transplantation in patients newly diagnosed with primary CNS lymphoma treated with R-MVP: real-world data from a retrospective single-center analysis

The role of upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) remains unclear in patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) receiving rituximab and high-dose methotrexate (MTX)-based chemotherapy. We analyzed the outcomes of upfront ASCT in 106 patients with PCNSL (median age, 64 years; range, 34"“86) who received rituximab, MTX, vincristine, and prednisolone (R-MVP). The objective response rate was 88.7% (94/106) and included 46 complete responses (43.4%). Upfront ASCT was performed in 38 responders (median age, 51 years; range, 34"“69), including 13 patients aged >60 years, after conditioning with busulfan (3.2"‰mg/kg, days 8 to 5) and thiotepa (5"‰mg/kg, days 4"“3). For 56 responders ineligible for ASCT because of age >70 years, poor performance status, or refusal to undergo upfront ASCT, other consolidation treatments (n"‰="‰32) or observation (n"‰="‰24) were performed. With a median follow-up of 24.4 months (95% confidence interval, 20.7"“28.0 months), no transplantation-related deaths occurred and seven patients relapsed after upfront ASCT. By contrast, 24 relapses occurred in patients who did not receive upfront ASCT. The progression-free and overall survival were significantly better in patients undergoing upfront ASCT (P"‰="‰0.001). Our real-world data suggest the benefit from upfront ASCT.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD103CD8 tissue-resident memory T cell infiltration predicts clinical outcome and adjuvant therapeutic benefit in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

CD103+CD8+ tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells, associated with better overall survival among various malignancies, are thought to activate anti-tumour immune response and affect therapeutic sensitivity including both immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT). Methods. Totally 650 muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients from three independent cohorts were included in this study for...
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo CRISPR screens reveal a HIF-1Î±-mTOR-network regulates T follicular helper versus Th1 cells

T follicular helper (Tfh) cells provide signals to initiate and maintain the germinal center (GC) reaction and are crucial for the generation of robust, long-lived antibody responses, but how the GC microenvironment affects Tfh cells is not well understood. Here we develop an in vivo T cell-intrinsic CRISPR-knockout screen to evaluate Tfh and Th1 cells in an acute viral infection model to identify regulators of Tfh cells in their physiological setting. Using a screen of druggable-targets, alongside genetic, transcriptomic and cellular analyses, we identify a function of HIF-1Î± in suppressing mTORC1-mediated and Myc-related pathways, and provide evidence that VHL-mediated degradation of HIF-1Î± is required for Tfh development; an expanded in vivo CRISPR screen reveals multiple components of these pathways that regulate Tfh versus Th1 cells, including signaling molecules, cell-cycle regulators, nutrient transporters, metabolic enzymes and autophagy mediators. Collectively, our data serve as a resource for studying Tfh versus Th1 decisions, and implicate the VHL-HIF-1Î± axis in fine-tuning Tfh generation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic effect of plasma-activated medium and novel indirubin derivatives on human skin cancer cells by activation of the AhR pathway

Due to the increasing number of human skin cancers and the limited effectiveness of therapies, research into innovative therapeutic approaches is of enormous clinical interest. In recent years, the use of cold atmospheric pressure plasma has become increasingly important as anti-cancer therapy. The combination of plasma with small molecules offers the potential of an effective, tumour-specific, targeted therapy. The synthesised glycosylated and non glycosylated thia-analogous indirubin derivatives KD87 and KD88, respectively, were first to be investigated for their pharmaceutical efficacy in comparison with Indirubin-3'-monoxime (I3M) on human melanoma (A375) and squamous cell carcinoma (A431) cells. In combinatorial studies with plasma-activated medium (PAM) and KD87 we determined significantly decreased cell viability and cell adhesion. Cell cycle analyses revealed a marked G2/M arrest by PAM and a clear apoptotic effect by the glycosylated indirubin derivative KD87 in both cell lines and thus a synergistic anti-cancer effect. I3M had a pro-apoptotic effect only in A431 cells, so we hypothesize a different mode of action of the indirubin derivatives in the two skin cancer cells, possibly due to a different level of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor and an activation of this pathway by nuclear translocation of this receptor and subsequent activation of gene expression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparison of faecal protein biomarkers' diagnostic accuracy for colorectal advanced neoplasms: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Early diagnosis of colorectal advanced neoplasms (ANs), including colorectal cancer (CRC) and advanced adenoma (AA), has a positive effect on the survival rate. As a first attempt, the aim of this meta-analysis was to compare the diagnostic accuracy of faecal protein biomarkers for the detection of colorectal neoplasms with consideration of a wide range of covariates. A systematic literature search was performed up to Jun 10, 2021 on Web of Sciences, Scopus and PubMed. The diagnostic accuracies were calculated using the bivariate/hierarchical random effect model. Biomarkers were determined to be clinically applicable (CA) if they had areas under the curve"‰>"‰0.70 and positive and negative likelihood ratios"‰>"‰2 and"‰<"‰0.5, respectively. A total of 47,059 test results were extracted from 16 immunochemical faecal occult blood test (iFOBT), 26 pyruvate kinase-M2 (PK-M2) and 23 faecal calprotectin (FC) studies. Only iFOBT, PK-M2 and FC for CRC plus iFOBT and PK-M2 for AN were CA. iFOBT had significantly superior accuracy (P"‰="‰0.02 versus PK-M2 and P"‰<"‰0.01 versus FC for CRC; P"‰<"‰0.01 versus PK-M2 for AN). Regarding covariates, the lateral flow method of PK-M2 measurement increased its accuracy for CRC detection compared to the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (P"‰<"‰0.01). iFOBT is recommended as the most accurate faecal biomarker for CRC and AN diagnosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies more effective than natural immunity in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and its high affinity variants

Several variants of SARS-CoV-2 have emerged. Those with mutations in the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor binding domain (RBD) are associated with increased transmission and severity. In this study, we developed both antibody quantification and functional neutralization assays. Analyses of both COVID-19 convalescent and diagnostic cohorts strongly support the use of RBD antibody levels as an excellent surrogate to biochemical neutralization activities. Data further revealed that the samples from mRNA vaccinated individuals had a median of 17 times higher RBD antibody levels and a similar degree of increased neutralization activities against RBD-ACE2 binding than those from natural infections. Our data showed that N501Y RBD had fivefold higher ACE2 binding than the original variant. While some antisera from naturally infected subjects had substantially reduced neutralization ability against N501Y RBD, all blood samples from vaccinated individuals were highly effective in neutralizing it. Thus, our data indicates that mRNA vaccination may generate more neutralizing RBD antibodies than natural immunity. It further suggests a potential need to maintain high RBD antibody levels to control the more infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activation and expansion of T-follicular helper cells in chronic lymphocytic leukemia nurselike cell co-cultures

Interactions between chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cells and T-cell subsets in the lymph node microenvironment are thought to play a central role in disease biology. To study these interactions in a model of the CLL lymph node microenvironment, we characterized T-cell subsets in CLL nurselike cell (NLC) co-cultures. We focused on T-follicular helper (Tfh) cells, which are characterized by CXCR5 expression and localization to B-cell follicles. In co-cultures from 28 different CLL patients, we detected an expansion of Tfh cells based on PD-1, BCL6, and ICOS expression, with increased IL-21 and downmodulated CD40L surface expression. Regulatory T cells (Treg), which promote immune tolerance, also expanded in NLC co-cultures. T-cell receptor (TR) gene repertoire analyses confirmed the clonal expansion of CD4+ T cells, with an enrichment of TR clonotypes commonly expanded also in primary CLL samples. Multicolor confocal microscopy revealed that Tfh, but not Treg co-localize with proliferating CLL cells in CLL lymph node sections. Collectively, these data provide new insight into the cellular and molecular cross-talk between CLL and T-cell subsets, resulting in clonal expansion of T-helper cells and interaction of Tfh cells with proliferating CLL cells which may open new avenues for therapeutic targeting.
CANCER

