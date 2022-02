The College Board has honored 28 Cherokee County School District students through its National Recognition Programs awards. The programs are designed by the College Board to provide recognition opportunities for high school seniors and juniors in underrepresented groups. Students may apply for the National African American Recognition Award, National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Indigenous Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award. To be considered for recognition, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and either exceptional test scores placing them in the top 10% in their state on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or scores of 3 or higher on two of more Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO