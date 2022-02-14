ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts turn bullish as banking giant DBS prepares to open the floodgates to crypto

By Ekta Mourya
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore’s multinational bank DBS is set to take its cryptocurrency desk live in 2022. DBS joins the league of banking and financial services institutions bullish on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Active Bitcoin network users continue to rise, signaling an increase in BTC adoption worldwide. Analysts await confirmation of Bitcoin’s...

