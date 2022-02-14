ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges for Dane in Colorado wildfire will likely be dropped

By Sean O'Donnell
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting the Spring Creek Fire in 2018 .

District Attorney Alonzo Payne didn’t elaborate on his reasoning during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen on Monday.

Payne’s comments come two months after a judge said Joergensen could no longer be forcibly medicated. Payne suggested that he would like Joergensen to be deported. Joergensen was in the U.S. illegally when he was charged with starting the fire that destroyed over 140 homes in southern Colorado.

