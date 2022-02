The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana described the case it’s investigating as tragic, full of questions and possibly sinister. On Friday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to a property on Rue De Le Bois Road in Gonzales. They found a plastic storage bin in a pickup truck with a woman’s body stuffed inside, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a video posted on Facebook. Less than a week later, investigators are looking for three people who might have been with her when she died or know more information about what happened.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO