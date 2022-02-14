ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

A heart attack interrupted her wedding day

AHA News
AHA News
 2 days ago
Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married. COVID-19 had already derailed one wedding date. This time, the...

KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
RunnersWorld

She Was a Healthy Marathon Runner. Then She Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure

In the spring of 2016, I was 41 years old and training for my seventh marathon. At one point during a run, I suddenly felt as if I was only breathing from the top of my chest. It was as if there was a lump in my throat preventing me from taking deep breaths. I went from running 25 miles a week—five miles, five days a week—to struggling just to get through the first mile.
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Tell the Difference Between a Panic Attack and a Heart Attack

I hope you’ve never had a heart attack. I also hope you’ve never had a panic attack. That’s because they both feel awful — and have some of the same or very similar symptoms. But only one is imminently dangerous, and that’s a heart attack. A panic attack, on the other hand, may make you feel like you’re having a heart attack (or something is terribly wrong with your physical health), but it’s typically gone in roughly 20 minutes, with no negative impact on your body except maybe the need to take a nap because all that adrenaline coursing through your veins can wipe you out.
The Independent

Woman gives birth after Covid causes heart attack and three strokes: ‘Get vaccinated’

An unvaccinated pregnant Texas woman survived Covid-19, a heart attack, and three strokes to give birth to her child and is now urging others to get vaccinated. Diana Crouch was 18 weeks into her pregnancy in August last year when she tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to hospital with low levels of oxygen. “On a daily basis, we were having to review whether it made sense to continue keeping the baby inside of her or did we need to deliver the baby. That discussion got particularly challenging when she had those strokes and the heart attacks and...
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
EatingWell

These 14 Things Can Make You More Likely to Have a Stroke, According to the American Heart Association

While we tend to focus more on heart attacks when we think about cardiovascular disease, strokes are actually a serious and quite common health concern, too. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association (AHA). (It ranks just after heart disease, cancer, accidents and lower respiratory diseases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, and tops Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, kidney disease, influenza and suicide.)
BBC

Call 999 with early heart attack symptoms, NHS says

Thousands more lives could be saved if people knew how to spot the early signs of a heart attack, the NHS has said. Doctors want people to be more aware of common early symptoms such as sweating and tightness in the chest - and to call 999 if they experience them.
Hammond Daily Star

Jardiance fit for prediabetic with heart failure

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with heart failure six years ago. I exercise almost daily and have had low blood pressure all my life (my systolic pressure varies between the high 70s and low 100s). I have a body mass index of 22. I recently started a prediabetic diet because my blood A1C value had climbed to 6.0.
