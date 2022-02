NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and two teenage suspects have been arrested and are accused of an armed carjacking on the West Bank that occurred Monday afternoon. Police allege that Roderick A. Moliere, 23, and two juveniles approached a victim that was parked in their car around 2:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gen. Meyer Ave. and demanded the keys to the vehicle while armed. After the victim complied and fled, police say the suspects were tracked down to the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. in the stolen vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO