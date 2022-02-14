ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri bunker home has everything you need to survive the apocalypse

By Molly Rose
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1D7P_0eEHmFRX00

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A Missouri man is selling his concrete survival bunker in a remote Ozarks location in southern Missouri. The gated property comes “equipped with surveillance, security, ventilation/circulation system, central heat & cool, private well and septic,” according to the listing.

FOX 2 spoke to the owner of the home who said he built it by himself almost a decade ago. He did not want his name used in the article but told us about what all went into building the unique bunker.

“It’s a complicated build and I did most of the work myself so I could keep people out of it,” the former contractor said.

The bunker has a full kitchen, two full baths, closets, and a 9X5 pantry. The surrounding property has fruit trees, a garden area, and water. The owner said he will be moving and constructing a smaller bunker to live in and said he doesn’t need one this large as a single man.

‘Springfield Underground’ Touring the mysterious Missouri business

“I built this in order to bring in as many people as I can in case something happened, but it’s too much for me to maintain,” he explained.

So, what drove him to build this bunker in the first place?

“I noticed probably 35 years ago we were losing our freedoms very quickly,” he said. “They were taking huge hunks of our freedoms away and I saw it was going downhill and nobody was opposing it.”

He said there are other safety perks that come with the home as well.

“A tornado can’t hurt my house, it can’t burn down because it’s concrete.”

The owner said the $314,900 listing price is very fair for this type of bunker.

“It’s an underground bunker, when you look at the bunker market, it’s half the price of those steel-can bunkers.” He continued, “it’s concrete and custom made, it’s not like living in a submarine, it’s very comfortable and has full-sized ceilings and stuff.”

The seller said another perk to the area is how safe it is.

“The people are top-notch,” he said. “This area is really one of the best for places like this. I did research on all the little things that might happen if everything went sideways and the Ozarks is the best because there are no nuclear power plants or ocean, it’s more or less protected.”

The property has fresh air despite being completely underground.

“I have fresh air intake that completely filters out the air. It’s a completely sealed house. It’s a special unit that warms the air up being coming in the house and pulls the stale air out,” he explained.

Trending: Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

What about cell phone service? The owner said that’s not a problem either.

“There’s a base of an antenna that hooks to a unit within the home and brings the signal inside the house.”

The owner said more people than you might realize are building bunkers and he points to a popular supplier, Atlas Survival Shelters .

“Anybody who is looking at getting into a bunker, they have a lot of prep work,” he said. “And this is already done.”

The property is listed by Stacy Matherly with Keller Williams Southern Missouri Realty .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 21

Knowledge Cipher
21h ago

I bet all the people with the negative comments don't even have enough food and water to last 3 months. It's not just our rights we are worried about. It's you people who don't do for self. When you get hungry enough you will try to take it from your neighbor

Reply(1)
3
Chuck
1d ago

If things get that bad living is worse than dying. In the meantime that doesn’t mean I intend to lay down.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Bunker, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
City
Mountain Grove, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunkers#Fruit Trees
FOX 2

Two luxury cars stolen from Carvana in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – Two luxury cars were stolen from a Carvana in Hazelwood early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Phantom Drive. Investigators said the thieves stole an Audi A5 and a Jaguar F-TYPE. Police said the thieves arrived to the scene in their own luxury car, a white BMW. FOX […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX2Now

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

O’Fallon, Mo. McAlister’s Deli turns into a steakhouse for Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – McAlister’s Deli is trying to help out couples who didn’t plan ahead this Valentine’s Day. They are turning into McAlister’s “Steakhouse” just for Monday night. A press release said the deli chain will be “an exclusive dining experience, inclusive of a complimentary dinner service, live music at select locations, and elevated decor.” […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri records 233 new COVID-19 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added hundreds of new deaths to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. This comes as the number of people over 80 accounts for fewer than 40% of all COVID deaths in the state for the first time. According to the Missouri Department...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

COVID positivity rate in Missouri drops 57.5% over a month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – This time last month, Missouri was in the throes of the fast-spreading omicron surge. But now with the virus seemingly in decline, positivity rates across the state have drastically fallen. On Jan. 14, 2022, the 7-day COVID positivity rate was 34.6%, meaning more than 1-in-3 PCR tests were coming back positive. Now, it’s nearly 1-in-7 tests that are positive.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy