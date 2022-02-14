‘Better Call Saul’: How That Premiere Date Was Decided On

For months, fans of Better Call Saul have tried to figure out when the series would return for its sixth and final season. AMC finally announced last week that the beloved show would return on April 18. But eagle-eyed viewers had already figured that out thanks to a series of cryptic videos the network released ahead of the announcement. Now, AMC is showing the rest of us what we missed.

When Better Call Saul returns in April, it will be almost two years since the season 5 finale. Despite this, the cast and crew didn’t finish filming season six until last week. Star Bob Odenkirk marked the moment with an Instagram post thanking his colleagues. The pandemic and Odenkirk’s on-set heart attack forced producers to delay filming for months at a time. That gave fans a lot of runway to speculate and theorize about what would happen in the final installments of the show.

Will Kim survive? What happens to Jimmy after Breaking Bad ends? Will Lalo kill Nacho? What fate has Jimmy earned? There are countless theories for all of these questions.

So, when AMC released teasers about the upcoming season, fans were ready with smoking pipe and magnifying glass to Sherlock Holmes this thing. And right away, they picked up some important details.

In the first teaser, the Cousins — Salamanca family hitmen — walk through a crime scene. The CSI techs have two evidence markers on the ground, a D and an R. Reddit sleuths deduced the letters represented numbers. D is the fourth letter and R is the 18th. April 18. That was made clear when AMC released the second teaser, which featured Gus Fring walking into a home with the address 418.

Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About Heart Attack on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Last summer, Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. It was serious, but how serious was unclear at the time. The 59-year-old actor told The New York Times recently that he recovered fine, but he got very lucky.

Odenkirk told the newspaper that doctors warned him about plaque buildup around his heart in 2018. But they were split over whether he should take medication for it or not. He decided to wait, and in June, a piece of plaque broke off and moved into his heart.

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” Bob Odenkirk told the newspaper. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike [at a space where he and his co-stars regularly spent downtime], and I just went down. Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

Several cast and crew members were in the area, and they called for help. Luckily, Rosie Estrada, the show’s health and safety survivor was also nearby. She shocked him with a defibrillator three times to get his heart rhythm back to normal.

He had emergency surgery the next morning to remove the plaque and put two stents in his heart. He hasn’t had any issues since.