ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’: How That Premiere Date Was Decided On

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYAfx_0eEHllWs00

For months, fans of Better Call Saul have tried to figure out when the series would return for its sixth and final season. AMC finally announced last week that the beloved show would return on April 18. But eagle-eyed viewers had already figured that out thanks to a series of cryptic videos the network released ahead of the announcement. Now, AMC is showing the rest of us what we missed.

When Better Call Saul returns in April, it will be almost two years since the season 5 finale. Despite this, the cast and crew didn’t finish filming season six until last week. Star Bob Odenkirk marked the moment with an Instagram post thanking his colleagues. The pandemic and Odenkirk’s on-set heart attack forced producers to delay filming for months at a time. That gave fans a lot of runway to speculate and theorize about what would happen in the final installments of the show.

Will Kim survive? What happens to Jimmy after Breaking Bad ends? Will Lalo kill Nacho? What fate has Jimmy earned? There are countless theories for all of these questions.

So, when AMC released teasers about the upcoming season, fans were ready with smoking pipe and magnifying glass to Sherlock Holmes this thing. And right away, they picked up some important details.

In the first teaser, the Cousins — Salamanca family hitmen — walk through a crime scene. The CSI techs have two evidence markers on the ground, a D and an R. Reddit sleuths deduced the letters represented numbers. D is the fourth letter and R is the 18th. April 18. That was made clear when AMC released the second teaser, which featured Gus Fring walking into a home with the address 418.

Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About Heart Attack on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Last summer, Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. It was serious, but how serious was unclear at the time. The 59-year-old actor told The New York Times recently that he recovered fine, but he got very lucky.

Odenkirk told the newspaper that doctors warned him about plaque buildup around his heart in 2018. But they were split over whether he should take medication for it or not. He decided to wait, and in June, a piece of plaque broke off and moved into his heart.

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” Bob Odenkirk told the newspaper. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike [at a space where he and his co-stars regularly spent downtime], and I just went down. Rhea [Seehorn] said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

Several cast and crew members were in the area, and they called for help. Luckily, Rosie Estrada, the show’s health and safety survivor was also nearby. She shocked him with a defibrillator three times to get his heart rhythm back to normal.

He had emergency surgery the next morning to remove the plaque and put two stents in his heart. He hasn’t had any issues since.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s the Moment Where Jimmy Completed His Transformation

Much like “Breaking Bad” did, its prequel “Better Call Saul” has a compelling character at the center of its action. For “Better Call Saul,” that character is Jimmy McGill, who we will know as Saul Goodman during the “Breaking Bad” era. A small-time conman who wants to get on the straight and narrow path, Jimmy McGill is working his way up the ladder. Jimmy draws inspiration from his older brother, Chuck, a bigshot attorney at a prestigious law firm. “Better Call Saul” traces Jimmy’s journey to becoming the wheeling and dealing, shady attorney Saul Goodman. Throughout the series, we get bits and pieces to the Saul Goodman puzzle, but there is one particular instance that cements Jimmy McGill’s transformation. The moment comes at the end of season four when Jimmy declares he will no longer practice under his given name. He will henceforth practice law as the pseudo name “Saul Goodman.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Talks ‘Substantial’ Series Finale

With the final season of his hit AMC show Better Call Saul set to premiere later this year, Bob Odenkirk opens up about the ’substantial’ series finale. During an interview with Variety, the Better Call Saul star described the show’s finale as a challenging way to go. To finish the series. “It’s not flashy. It’s substantial. And on some level, it’s things I hoped for. For years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah. I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy, It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s When the Show Could Possibly Return

“Better Call Saul” has been a big-time hit spin-off program from “Breaking Bad” on AMC. After an unbelievable run for the latter, the former picked up right where it left off with Vince Gilligan back as director. That, plus Bob Odenkirk as the leading man, has worked beautifully on the network. Now, though, only one season remains and folks are wondering when this particular final season is returning. Well, here’s when the show could possibly return: April 18.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Breaking Bad star lines up new series after Better Call Saul ends

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has lined up a new comedy series that sees him reunite with a frequent collaborator, and famous comedian/actor in his own right, David Cross. As reported by The Wrap, the duo have signed a deal to bring a new series called...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
GreenwichTime

Bob Odenkirk Details Heart Attack on Set, Says ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Is ‘Challenging’

In a new interview with The New York Times, Bob Odenkirk spoke in detail for the first time about the heart attack he suffered on the set of “Better Call Saul” last summer in Albuquerque, N.M. The Emmy nominee collapsed on set July 27, 2021 shortly after filming and was rushed to the hospital. Odenkirk took to social media on Aug. 7 to confirm he had “a small heart attack” and to assure fans he was feeling better.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
/Film

Animated Better Call Saul Spin-Off Slippin' Jimmy Reveals Cast

The "Breaking Bad" universe just keeps getting bigger. "Better Call Saul" was the first spin-off of "Breaking Bad," and it took the shyster Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), a supporting character from the world of teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), and made him into the star of his own well-received show (similar to what "Frasier" once did with a certain "Cheers" character in the sitcom world). We also saw Walter's partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) return in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." Now we've reached the point where even the spin-offs are getting spin-offs, as "Better Call Saul" has its own animated series coming this spring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Amc#Cousins#Csi#Bettercallsaul
thedigitalfix.com

Bob Odenkirk understands why James Gandolfini wanted to leave Tony Soprano behind

From Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has been playing crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on TV series’ for over a decade. But as Better Call Saul finally comes to an end later on in 2022, Odenkirk has revealed in a new interview with the New York Times that he’s finally ready to leave the iconic character behind and move on to pastures new.
CELEBRITIES
Empire

Better Call Saul's Sixth And Final Season Kicks Off In April

Since Better Call Saul aired its Season 5 final in April 2020, the news has mostly been bad. And we don't just mean in general – US network AMC announced that it'll wrap up with Season 6 and pandemic delays plus star Bob Odenkirk's heart attack meant we've had to be patient when it comes to more Saul. Still, some good news today as we now know the sixth season will kick off in April.
TV SERIES
KRQE News 13

‘Better Call Saul’ releases season 6 teaser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Better Call Saul” is getting fans excited about its final season. The Albuquerque-based AMC series dropped a brief teaser on Twitter featuring the cold-blooded Salamanca twins. Star Bob Odenkirk says it’s the best season yet in a tweet. This comes after production delays, including in July when Odenkirk collapsed on set from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Beauty and the Beast, Better Call Saul, Issa Rae + More!

DISNEY+ SCRAPS 'BEAUTY AND THE BEAST' PREQUEL: Disney+ has pulled the plug on it’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series. According to Deadline , the eight-episode musical was scrapped for creative reasons and delays with the scripts and original music. The live-action series would have followed Luke Evans’ Gaston and Josh Gad’s LeFou years before the events of the 2017 film.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Collider

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Release Date Set, Three Animated Spinoffs Confirmed

AMC announced today that the sixth and final season of the hit drama series Better Call Saul will air in two parts, with the first part premiering this April. In addition, AMC revealed the series is getting three animated spinoffs, including two original series and a new season of the Emmy-Awarded Better Call Saul Employee Training.
TV SERIES
/Film

Bob Odenkirk Details How His Life Was Saved On The Set Of Better Call Saul

Thank goodness Bob Odenkirk is okay. When word reached social media about the comedian and "Better Call Saul" actor's on-set medical emergency last July, the world waited for what we hoped would be good news. A day later, official word came in that the actor was on the mend, and everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief. Now, as the AMC drama he stars in wraps production and nears the premiere of its final season, Odenkirk is speaking in detail about the harrowing event.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Better Call Saul season 6 photo: A series finale filming update

After so many years of stellar entertainment, the beginning of the end is just about here for Better Call Saul season 6. In a new post on Twitter, show co-creator Peter Gould shared a director’s slate from a recent day on set. It’s one that shows clearly it is for episode 613, otherwise known as the series finale. It also notes, meanwhile, that Gould is directing the finale — which more than makes sense. So much of the creation of Saul Goodman was his responsibility all the way back in Breaking Bad, and he has worked tirelessly in order to steer this ship.
TV SERIES
Empire

Bob Odenkirk Is Back, And He Wants To Make Nobody 2 – Exclusive

In July last year, fans the world over were shocked to hear that Bob Odenkirk was suddenly fighting for his life, having suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. But months later, he’s doing well – so well, in fact, that he’s positing a return to easily his most high-octane character. Speaking to Empire in a major new interview, Odenkirk says that he’s ready to step back into the shoes of Nobody’s gun-toting, ass-kicking assassin Hutch – a supposed quiet family man who gleefully returns to a life of cracking skulls, proving more than a match for the Russian mob. “Let’s make Nobody 2,” he says, “and I’m going to kick more ass than I ever have.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

397K+
Followers
41K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy