ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broman’s Bits: WC Sports News and Notes

krwc1360.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Meyers, former Delano Tigers hockey player is the leading scorer for the U.S. Olympic hockey team in Bejing. In three games, Meyers has two goals and two assist’s, good for 6th in scoring in the Olympics. The Americans went 3-0 in pool play and advanced to the Quarterfinals, where they...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
fightinghawks.com

Ethan Frisch, Zach Driscoll nab NCHC weekly honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For the third straight week, North Dakota headlines the weekly awards from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and senior goaltender Zach Driscoll each took home an honor, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon following a sweep over Colorado College.
NHL
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WRESTLERS OPEN UP SECTION TEAM TOURNEY AT HOME WITH MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN

The Crookston Pirates finished another great campaign with the 2021-2022 regular season, going 13-9 in duals and some very strong finishes in a number of tournaments including a strong second to AA Thief River Falls in Fertile a week ago Saturday. That was all regular season! Tonight starts the post season with the first round or quarterfinals of the Section 8A Team Tournament with four matches being held at four different sites. Crookston was seeded number three, behind #1 United North Central and #2 Frazee, and will be at home against Mahnomen-Waubun, the #6 seed tonight. The Pirates defeated Mahnomen-Waubun 48-30 in Mahnomen on January 7. Tonight’s match will start at 7:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:20 PM and also the internet. It will also be featured on kroxam with a LIVE VIDEO STREAM!! The winner of this match and the three others going on tonight will converge to the Fertile-Beltrami High School in Fertile on Friday night for the semi-finals at 6:00 PM and Section Championship at 7:30 PM and one team will punch their ticket to the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Girls Soccer#Wc Sports News#Delano Tigers#U S Olympic#Americans#Gophers#Team Usa Isaiah Weston#Stma Knights#Wr#Uni#The U Of M#Monticello Magic#The Buffalo
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Jeff Goodman ranks Louisville men’s basketball as the second-biggest transfer portal loser from the 2021-22 preseason. —Former U of L quality control coach Nic Cardwell is returning to coach the tight ends. —Merl Code, one of the central figures in the FBI probe into college basketball, is telling all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
insidethehall.com

News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show

“Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” returned Monday night as Woodson spoke with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer. Woodson discussed Indiana’s three-game losing streak and previewed Tuesday’s game against Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • Woodson said “a lot of good things came out” of the Northwestern...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Cool 98.7

WATCH: UND Hockey Goalie Nearly Scores A Goal

The University of North Dakota goaltender Zach Driscoll nearly became the first goaltender in his team's history to score a goal. It happened this past Saturday, February 12th at the Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks, when UND was going for the series sweep over Colorado College. According to an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Channel 3000

Badger women talk ‘Watts Watch’, Ohio State, and Olympics

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team closed out their final home series of the regular season with a sweep over Minnesota State and in the process Daryl Watts skated closer toward NCAA Women’s Hockey history. Watts had a 9 point series to bring her career...
MADISON, WI
scsuhuskies.com

Small ball leads softball to 4-2 victory over SMSU

ST. CLOUD, MINN. – The St. Cloud State University softball team closed the Kelly Laas Tournament in the most perfect way possible: with a win. The Huskies avenged Saturday's loss to Southwest Minnesota State with a 4-2 win in the Husky Dome Sunday afternoon, concluding the weekend with a 3-1 record to start the season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Journal

Luverne shocks New Ulm in Section 3A title game

NEW ULM — The old adage in sports is that it’s tough to beat the same team three times in one season. Prior to Tuesday night’s Section 3A girls’ hockey championship game, New Ulm had beaten Luverne twice this season. And neither of those games were even close.
NEW ULM, MN
saintmaryssports.com

Cardinals fall to GAC for 1st loss

WINONA, Minn. – The Saint Mary's University women's tennis team played its third straight match decided by a 9-0 decision Sunday afternoon. This time around, however, the Cardinals came out on the short end, as conference-power Gustavus dealt Saint Mary's its first loss of the season, 9-0, in the teams' Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference-opener at the Winona Tennis Center.
WINONA, MN
cuse.com

Calof Earns CHA Award

Senior Shelby Calof is the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for her performance in Syracuse's games at Mercyhurst. The Orange beat the Lakers 4-1 on Saturday to clinch the CHA regular season championship. Calof tallied an assist in the victory. She has eight assists this season and 23 in her career. The defenseman from Ottawa has had a goal or an assist in six of the last 12 games for the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
msumdragons.com

MSUM Softball Opens Season on Friday at Presentation Dome

MOORHEAD -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead softball team will travel to Aberdeen, S.D. this week to compete in the Presentation Dome Tournament to start their 2022 campaign. The Dragons will face off against Dickinson State at 4 p.m. and Belluvue University at 6 p.m. on Friday, then Mayville State at 2 p.m. and Valley City State at 6 p.m. on Saturday this weekend.
MOORHEAD, MN
winonapost.com

Winona girls Nordic team, Briggs make state

The Winona Senior High/Cotter Girls Nordic Ski team earned a bid to the state tournament by placing second out of 12 teams at the Section 1 State Qualifier held at the Hyland Park Recreation Area in Bloomington, Minn. Eagan-Eastview took the team title with 377 points. The Winhawk skiers followed with 373 points, edging out Prior Lake (372). Rosemount (362) and Burnsville (327) rounded out the top five. New this year, scoring included a two-person sprint relay and a 10K individual pursuit, composed of a 5k classic and a 5k skate. In the sprint relay, Miranda Lindaman teamed with Makayla Finnegan to earn a third place finish out of ten teams. In the individual pursuit, Winona placed all five skiers in the top 20. Anna Gilmer led the way, finishing runner-up to Lakeville’s Greta Engels. Ava Pike added a top 10, finishing in eighth, while Ruby Kiesel finished 13th, Millie Ping 16th, and Sonja Semling 20th. The Winhawks will travel to Biwabik, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota State High School League Nordic Ski Championships held at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area on February 17-18.
WINONA, MN
University of Denver Clarion

DU settles for a split in hard-fought series with Minnesota Duluth

Coming off an out-of-this-world weekend against St. Cloud State, DU men’s hockey was sent back down to earth, settling for a split in their series with Minnesota Duluth. The Crimson and Gold took the first game 5-3, but they dropped the second in a highly competitive 3-2 affair. DU...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy