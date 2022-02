EUTAW, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man is facing drug charges in Alabama after officials say they found heroin hidden inside batteries in a car he was driving. During a traffic stop on February 10 officers say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries. The man, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO