Star Wars: Mondo Releasing Expanded Rogue One Soundtrack on Vinyl

Life finds a way ... to make bigger and bigger sequels. The answer to the question “How do you top Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?” appears to be “You make the ultimate Jurassic Park sequel,” where there are dinosaurs everywhere instead of just one one little island, and you unite the casts of both halves of the long-running and hugely popular franchise. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bruce Dallas Howard from the prior Jurassic World movies, Jurassic World: Dominion also features the trio of stars from the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reunited in one of these Jurassic films for the first time since 1993. (Neill, Dern, and Goldblum appeared in various Jurassic Park sequels, but never all together in a single movie.)
