KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update on Friday, Feb. 11, the state reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 1,232,297 cases and 13,300 deaths throughout the pandemic.
Health officials say 2,029 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 385 of those patients are in the ICU with 187 on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate as of Friday evening was 20.09%.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0