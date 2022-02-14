ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

By Jessica Patterson
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update on Friday, Feb. 11, the state reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 1,232,297 cases and 13,300 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 2,029 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 385 of those patients are in the ICU with 187 on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate as of Friday evening was 20.09%.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

