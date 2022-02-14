ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual meeting to discuss Tavolo Park sanitary sewer project

 2 days ago
The city’s Water Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss the rehabilitation and replacement of segments of a 30-inch-diameter sanitary sewer main in the Tavolo Park and The Chisholm at Tavolo Park area.

The segment starts just north of Altamesa Boulevard – between Quail Ridge Road and Harris Parkway – then turns east, runs parallel with Prairieside Drive, then crosses Tavolo Parkway. The line will parallel Foxgrass Place, then turn south between Pondview Lane and Plumgrove Road. This is just west of Vista Bella Way and Cerrito Trail. The line stops just north of Colina Verde Drive.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, via Webex. The meeting number is 2559 401 1694; the meeting password is Tavolo. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Scott Taylor by email or at 817-392-7240.

