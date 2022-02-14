ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics open in China amidst much controversy

By Vishwas Balla
thecalifornianpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic games are an event that brings the whole world together. But the United States isn’t having any of it this year. On Dec. 6, the Biden Administration announced that the US will be diplomatically boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic games. The goal of a boycott is to hurt the...

www.thecalifornianpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#London Olympics#The Biden Administration#Npr#The Uyghur Muslims#Uyghurs#Nazi#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
SPORTS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy