In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months (and with COVID-19 raging again I don’t blame you) students received Chromebooks a while ago. I’d like to preface this article by saying how grateful I am that the district was able to give us all our own individual Chromebooks. With that being said, I have a love/hate relationship with these beautiful semi-operational devices. On one hand, these things are surprisingly durable. I can’t count the number of times I dropped my backpack on my bedroom floor, concrete, or off the third floor of the main building and it remained intact.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO