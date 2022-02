If you're planning to splurge on namebrand products like Burberry and Prada, don't let the dust bags go to waste sitting in the back of your closet. Flexing her creativity, TikToker @shaleseatlanta, aka Shalese, made a habit of repurposing luxury bags from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and more into DIY corset tops that are so chic we may never throw another bag away again. "A lot of the dust bags that I've used are from pieces that I've had for a while and I just thought to repurpose them," Shalese tells POPSUGAR. "I think the process of altering takes a little bit longer than actually making the piece."

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO