Wirex, a digital payments platform, has launched its services in the US, giving millions of people secure access to crypto and fiat currencies in everyday life. After partnering with Zero Hash, Checkout.com, Visa and, Sutton Bank, distribution has begun on its debit card across US. Wirex already provides services to over 4.5 million users across the EEA and APAC regions, and a US launch is the next step for the UK-based company in introducing this financial alternative to a mainstream audience.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO