St. Louis CITY SC to unveil MLS stadium naming rights deal Tuesday

ST. LOUIS-“ONE CITY. ONE HOME. ONE GROUND BREAKING PARTNERSHIP.”

That’s the tease that came from St. Louis CITY SC Monday, for a Tuesday morning announcement from team CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz. A team source confirms that the “founding partner” announcement refers to a stadium naming rights deal for the expansion soccer team that takes to the pitch in 2023.

Construction on the facility near Union Station is scheduled to be completed this summer. The team has already introduced two other founding partners–Purina as a kit sponsor–and Together Credit Union as the team’s official banking sponsor.

Earlier this year, the club announced the hiring of Bradley Carnell to be the team’s inaugural head coach, and the signing of the team’s first player, Selmir Pidro.

