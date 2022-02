Photo: Shhhh stars, from left, Constance Shulman and Clare Barron, who is also the writer and director. Photo courtesy of Ahron R. Foster / Provided by BBB with permission. NEW YORK — Clare Barron writes, directs and stars in the new play Shhhh, now playing on the second stage of the Atlantic Theater Company. The show is unconventional and a different experience than most theatrical ventures in New York City. Its narrative structure is episodic, with common themes emerging from the carefully-thought-out conversations among the characters. There’s an unpredictability on how the plot will move forward and how everything fits together, yet there’s no mistaking that Shhhh is endlessly engaging, even if startling and shocking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO