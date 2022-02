The Valentine’s Day 2022 event gives you the chance to capture a variety of Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You’ll even have an increased chance of finding Flabébé, the new Pokémon to debut in the mobile game. If you’re keen to use this Pokémon’s evolved form, Florges, in the Master League, we highly recommend going out of your way to catch it. However, there are several other Pokémon appearing in the event, and some of them have shiny versions. In this guide, we’ll cover all shiny Pokémon in Valentine’s Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO