Kings and Queens of Corbet’s — LIVE STREAM

Snow Week breaks up the winter blues everyone experiences. The Top 12 King and Queen were chosen by the students to be a part of the snow week court. Then it was revealed that instead of 12, there would be 13 king and queen candidates. Out of the 13, the votes were then trimmed down to the Top 5 for each gender. The pepfest this year is a little longer than normal. The top five individuals must each have to perform a skit for the school’s students and staff, with the students voting for which skit they enjoy the best, they will vote them for king or queen. The pepfest was full of laughter, memories and excitement.

GIRLS BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO