Kings and Queens of Corbet’s — LIVE STREAM

By FREESKIER
Freeskier Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKings and Queens of Corbet’s is one of the most watched and beloved events in freeride skiing....

#Kings And Queens
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

JHMR's Kings and Queens of Corbet's set for Thursday

Local Jackson Hole Mountain Resort favorite Kings and Queens of Corbet's will run its 2022 installment on Thursday, the resort announced. The event will feature two-time champion and the reigning King, Karl Fostvedt, and the reigning Queen, Madison Blackley, along with 22 more of the top freestyle skiers and snowboarders from across the country, all showing off their tricks in JHMR's Corbet's Couloir.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Kings and Queens drops tomorrow

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced that Kings and Queens of Corbet’s 2022 will be held tomorrow, Feb. 17. The first competitor will kick off the event by dropping into the famed couloir at 10 a.m. Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders will compete. Seven women will...
TETON VILLAGE, WY

