Current Records: Akron 16-7; Western Michigan 5-20 The Akron Zips are 9-1 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Akron and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while Akron will be looking to right the ship.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO