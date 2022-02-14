Managing Refractory Gastroparesis: AGA Clinical Practice Update

Elias J. Jabbour, MD: Blinatumomab [Blincyto] is the only drug approved for MRD [minimal residual disease]. At the ASH [American Society of Hematology] Annual Meeting, we had inotuzumab [Besponsa] in a small pivotal trial with 17 patients treated, with a 60% response rate. But in this cohort of patients, they already received blinatumomab and we gave them inotuzumab after. It’s a proof of concept that inotuzumab can work, but it has a different mechanism of action compared with blinatumomab. We’ll see whether we can build on that. If blinatumomab doesn’t work, inotuzumab can be a good option as well. The problem today is when we get patients in the clinic and they don’t get MRD assessment. Is it the same by you, Jae?

