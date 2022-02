Importance of Interpretation Biases and Biological Plausibility. Graphical Abstract: CABG superiority over PCI on major adverse cardiovascular outcomes, including all-cause mortality, has been consistently proven in a number of comparative trials provided that the study cohorts are sufficiently powered and the highest risk patients are selected: this is the case for SYNTAX score ≥33 with or without diabetes, as shown in the overall 10-year report of SYNTAX and in the study of Wang et al. (see Supplementary material, figure S8).[13] CABG, coronary artery bypass graft; PCI, percutaneous coronary intervention; SYNTAX, Synergy between PCI with Taxus and Cardiac Surgery.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO