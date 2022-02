The deputy governor of India's central bank has likened cryptocurrency to a Ponzi scheme and called for the digital asset to be banned in the country. "Cryptocurrencies are very much like a speculative or gambling contract working like a Ponzi scheme. In fact, it has been argued that the original scheme devised by Charles Ponzi in 1920 is better than cryptocurrencies from a social perspective," said Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Shri Rabi Sankar, who gave an address to the Indian Banks Association earlier this week.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO