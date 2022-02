The UMass Amherst Libraries are pleased to announce that Jennifer Friedman has been appointed associate dean of research and learning. Prior to joining the University of Massachusetts Amherst Libraries in 2016, Friedman worked in several different libraries, large and small, academic, public and private, including Clemson, MIT, Harvard, and University of South Florida (USF). Friedman has navigated across library organizations via several positions in multiple departments, including the management of research services, collections, access services and technical services. In her last position at USF, she was the assistant director of research services, where she is proud of her leadership role in the year-and-a-half-long collaborative project across the division re-evaluating the academic liaison program to develop a vision and strategic plan for the future of the program.

