In this event, Dr. Annette Idler shares key findings from the interdisciplinary Global Security Programme (GSP) at the University of Oxford. The research addresses how to enhance global security at the convergence of armed conflict and the global illicit economy, including during transitions from war to peace. She discusses how the spatial distribution of illicit economic cross-border flows influences the interactions among violent non-state groups, such as rebels, criminals, and terrorists, with implications for tackling terrorist financing as part of the terror-crime nexus. Her research shows how understanding such localized conflict dynamics can enhance negotiation and conflict resolution efforts at the local and national level. It further reveals how these dynamics connect with global illicit supply chain networks that influence shifts in power and order internationally.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO