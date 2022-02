Anchorage 1 @ Springfield 2 (SO) – The Jr. Blues pushed their winning streak to four straight games as they now have the NAHL’s best record thanks to a 2-1 shootout win on Sunday over Anchorage, which completed a three-game sweep of the Wolverines. The Jr. Blues struck first as late in the 2nd period, Cole Dubicki scored his 20th goal of the season with a power play goal. The Wolverines answered with their lone goal of regulation early in the 3rd period as Hunter Bischoff netted his 10th of the season. In the shootout, goals from Leo Bacallao and Ethan Chesney secured the extra point for the Jr. Blues. Springfield goalie Ethan Roberts made 45 saves in the win, while Raythan Robbins made 27 saves in the loss.

