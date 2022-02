The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their work cut out for them this offseason. They need to address their quarterback position on the fly now that Tom Brady has retired, all while trying to keep their competitive window open. But while Brady said recently that he feels good about his decision to hang it up, Tampa Bay is leaving the door open for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer to make a return, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO