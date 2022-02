TitanReach is no more. This time, it seems that it will be for good. TitanReach has been shut down and Square Root Studios, the game’s developer, has also closed. According to images shared on Reddit, developer Hayden (Unravel) Dee posted a message saying the server would be shutting down and noted that "the reasons for this are private" , mentioning that the funding was being done in monthly installments and about $200,000 of funding over the past two and a half years of development came directly from the community. He ended the message about the server shutdown with a desire to share the plans that they had for the future of the game. Those plans are centered around crypto and NFTs.

