As we plod on into mid-February, an oasis would typically be materializing on the horizon. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March would be glimmering in the distance with a shoe-in spot reserved for perennially successful Syracuse. We entered this season expecting the team to race on towards its usual destiny, but things changed. This year’s SU men’s basketball team has been thin on depth, uncharacteristically inconsistent, and a victim of gut-punch close defeats. The loss of center Jesse Edwards for the rest of the season to a wrist injury was the final, killing blow. At this point, it’s NIT or bust for the Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO