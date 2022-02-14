Losing our most valuable non-renewable resource: physicians

The first time I heard the phrase “shoulding all over yourself,” I laughed. As a gastroenterologist, I have a particular affinity for poop jokes. It might not be obvious when you read the phrase, but say it out loud, and you will hear it. I think the phrase also caught me off guard. I didn’t understand the significance of the word should. It just seemed like an ordinary word in the English language—nothing to see here. Just keep scrolling. Upon closer examination, I discovered that this six-letter word does more damage than most of the four-letter words we try so hard to avoid. The word should is riddled with expectation. It is often wielded like a weapon against ourselves or someone else. The use of this word amongst physicians is ubiquitous and relentless.

