If Australia has been at the top of your bucket list, it's time to book those tickets. The nation is reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists on Feb. 21, 2022. Travelers from New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have enjoyed visiting Australia since November 2021, and now the rest of the world can join in on the fun. Every new arrival must be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination upon landing. The only exception to this rule is for people who are medically unable to be vaccinated. And those travelers will need written documentation explaining why vaccination wasn't possible.

