Welcome to Minnesota where weird headlines are sometimes a thing. A Minnesota man stole a car, rammed into a squad car, and then gets stuck in a snow bank. Honestly, I'm not even sure where to begin dissecting this headline. According to Bring Me The News, a Becker (about 19 miles Southeast of St. Cloud) man was charged with: assault in the first degree, theft-take/drive of a motor vehicle, first degree property damage and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

